Sergio Durand has stepped down as International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Americas secretary general after 19 years at the continental body.

The Mexican - who is also secretary general of the Mexican Paralympic Committee (CPM) - announced his retirement from the role as he said he did not have enough time for both positions.

“I have decided to retire as secretary general of the Americas zone since it is impossible for me to adequately fulfil all the functions that I have both as the IWBF Americas secretary general and at the same time, the work I have as secretary general of the CPM as well as the responsibilities of the technical direction of the Mexican Federation of Wheelchair Sports,” he said.

“Over this past year the work has increased a lot and I believe this is the right time for me to step down from IWBF Americas.”

Former IWBF President Maureen Orchard will replace Sergio Durand on an interim basis ®IWBF

President of IWBF Americas Christina Bosello thanked Durand for his work.

“Sergio has been vital to the success of our zone and we thank him for his dedication and we are pleased that he will still be involved with wheelchair basketball through his role in Mexico,” she said.

Current IWBF Americas treasurer and recently retired IWBF secretary general Maureen Orchard will take up the role again on an interim basis while a permanent successor is sought.

IWBF Americas will hold a General Assembly during the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games in August, at which a new Executive Council will be elected.

They will then be responsible for appointing a new secretary general.