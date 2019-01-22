Australian Taekwondo has been awarded the Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament for Tokyo 2020.

Competition will be hosted in Gold Coast, which staged last year's Commonwealth Games.

The event provides an opportunity for Oceania nations to qualify athletes for the four men's and four women's taekwondo weight divisions which will be hosted at the Olympics in Japan's capital.

Each nation is limited to a quota of two male and two female athletes.

Oceania athletes will have the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics in the Japanese capital ©Getty Images

Action will take place in Gold Coast on February 29 next year.

Australian Taekwondo thanked global governing body World Taekwondo for entrusting them with the event.

"This will be the first time that a taekwondo Olympic qualification event has been held in Australia and we thank World Taekwondo Oceania for supporting our bid, and World Taekwondo for awarding the tournament to Australia," a statement said.