Austria's former bobsleigh pilot Christina Hengster has been elected as chair of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Athletes Committee.

Hengster was elected by IBSF athletes to replace Peter van Wees of The Netherlands after he had served two consecutive terms as chair.

The IBSF Athletes Committee chair also becomes a member of the IBSF Executive Committee.

Hengster was running against German former skeleton athlete Anja Selbach, a double world champion and Vancouver 2010 Olympic bronze medallist.

Hengster received 181 votes while Selbach got 112 votes.

The 32-year-old retired from bobsleigh in November last year after winning the bronze medal in the 2017 European Championships and finishing third in the 2016 IBSF World Cup.

She finished 10th at last year's Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Austria's Christina Hengster finished tenth in the women's bobsleigh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to welcome Christina Hengster as the chair of our Athletes Committee and new member of the IBSF Executive Committee," said IBSF President Ivo Ferriani.

"She had always been a fair and well-respected athlete, ambitious and focused.

"I am sure she will represent the IBSF athletes and their needs in an excellent way.

"We are looking forward to have her in our Executive Committee."

Katie Tannenbaum, a skeleton athlete currently competing for the US Virgin Islands, was elected as the Athletes Committee's representative for female skeleton athletes.

There were no candidates to represent female and male bobsleigh, male skeleton and Para sport athletes.

The IBSF Executive Committee are due to decide at their next meeting whether there will be another election for these positions.

Voting took place during the IBSF World Cup event in St Moritz.