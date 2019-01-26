Diede de Groot has continued her dominance of the women’s wheelchair tennis game by winning both the singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old world number one from The Netherlands, who reached the singles final of every Grand Slam last year and won three of them, claimed the singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 battering of Japan’s Yui Kamji at Melbourne Park.

On top of that, alongside her partner and compatriot Aniek Van Koot, she claimed the doubles title in an epic championship tie break.

That match against last year’s champion Marjolein Buis, who is also Dutch, and her new partner, Germany’s Sabine Ellerbrock, ended 5-7, 7-6, 10-8 and lasted two hours and 22 minutes.

De Groot won the singles final in 2018 as well but was beaten in the doubles final that time out.

" think the last few weeks I have been training on some things, and I had to believe in it," she said.

"Last we [her and Kamji] played each other, and it was a third set tiebreak, and it was really tough mentally because I had some match points but I didn’t use them.

"And then now I just really wanted to just play well and enjoy it, and that’s what I did."

Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez won the men's wheelchair singles title at the Australian Open in Melbourne and then described it as "really, really tough" ©Getty Images

On a day of finals, Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez regained the men’s singles title having last won it in 2017.

He edged out Sweden’s Stefan Olsson 7-5, 6-3 to avenge last year’s Wimbledon defeat.

"It’s very, very good," 25-year-old Fernandez said.

"It was really, really tough.

"I lost four Grand Slam finals…

"I had to work a lot, in a lot of matters, both technically and mentally.

"So it’s really, really good to be back winning a Grand Slam."

Australia's Dylan Alcott claimed his fifth consecutive quad singles title with victory over America's David Wagner in a match broadcast live on television on Australian Day ©Getty Images

Inthe quad wheelchair singles Australia’s Dylan Alcott claimed his fifth consecutive title on home soil in a dramatic match against David Wagner from the United States.

That match, played out in the Rod Laver Arena, finished 6-4, 7-6 after an hour and 41 minutes.

With the match broadcast live on Australian television during the county’s national holiday Australia Day, Alcott deemed the victory his sweetest yet.

"That meant the most," he said.

"If you put yourself out there, it puts more pressure on you.

"It really does.

"I’ve really been everywhere the last two weeks.

"To broadcast it live to the world, never been done in a final, that’s huge for the movement of Para sports, everything that I believe in."