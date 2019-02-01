Summer Universiade Supervision Committee (CSU) President Leonz Eder has claimed the progress of preparations for Naples 2019 is promising, but warned there are still hurdles to overcome.

It comes following the conclusion of the CSU's second visit to the Italian city, due to host the multi-sport event from July 3 to 14.

After the inspections carried out in Caserta and Salerno on Wednesday (January 30), meetings with the Organising Committee took place.

"Since my last visit a few months ago the progress is very visible, the staff has increased and many operational areas are improving," Eder said.

"The organisation is proceeding - there are still challenges to be faced but the progress is good.

"Naples is a city that is very close to sport.

"All the facilities necessary for competitions are there and they are important.

"For many of these, there are renovations that are underway and it will take a final sprint for them to be in place for the Universiade.

"The sports facilities will then constitute the legacy that the Universiade will leave to the cities of Naples, Salerno, Caserta, and to the entire Campania region.

"After the event, there will be many more sports facilities accessible to citizens and students."

The CSU delegation also visited some of the facilities that will host the Athletes' Village.

Many participants will be accommodated in one of two cruise ships.