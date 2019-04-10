Tokyo 2020 has today welcomed Kadokawa Corporation as an official supporter, the third domestic tier of the Organising Committee’s sponsorship programme.

The company has been attributed the category "Books and Magazines Publishing Services".

Its addition brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners to 62, including 15 Gold Partners, 32 official partners and 15 official supporters, all of whom will play vital roles in the successful delivery of next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

After being founded as a publisher of literary arts, Kadokawa claims to have continued to transform itself in accordance with the changing demand with the change of the times.

Currently, it publishes about 5,000 new titles every year, ranging from literary books, comics, light novels, practical guides, study-aid books and children's books to entertainment information magazines.

Kadokawa provides a diverse offering of publishing services not limited to print books, which includes e-books and user-generated novel publishing websites, and says it will continue on its path as a company that creates new cultures well into the future.

"We are delighted to welcome Kadokawa, one of Japan's leading publishing companies, as an official supporter," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori said.

"Kadokawa has supported Japanese cultural activities for many years and I am confident their publishing services will help us to disseminate the excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Games to many people."

Tokyo 2020 now has 15 official supporters ©Getty Images

Masaki Matsubara, representative director and President of Kadokawa, added: "Kadokawa has, since its foundation in 1945, continued to deliver a diverse range of innovative content under our company's business creed of 'Fueki Ryuko' (fluidity and immutability), under which we seek to be rooted in tradition while carrying the fearless heart of a challenger, never afraid to change.

"We are extremely honoured to become a member of the Tokyo 2020 official supporter [group] at this time.

"We will contribute to the Tokyo 2020 Games' success through providing our publishing services, by way of delivering event-related information as well as each exciting and touching moment, all to be captured in the 'form' of publications and delivered to the multitude of visitors coming from all parts the world."

The International Olympic Committee's The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme constitutes the very highest level of Olympic sponsorship.

The Worldwide TOP Partners who support the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Coca-Cola, Alibaba, Atos, Bridgestone, Dow, GE, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa.

The three remaining categories are designated for domestic sponsors.

The highest domestic tier comprises Gold Partners, the second tier consists of official partners and the third tier is made up of official supporters.

TANAKA HOLDINGS became an official supporter in February, serving as a precious metals and jewellery sponsor.