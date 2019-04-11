A top-class field will take to competition when Sydney hosts the 20th edition of the Oceania Karate Championship tomorrow.

As well as battling it out for continental titles, karatekas will be vying to secure continental quotas for the 2019 Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games, scheduled to take place in San Diego from October 8 to 15.

Reigning champion Alexandrea Anacan of New Zealand will be hoping to maintain her domination in women’s kata and claim a fourth Oceanian crown at the Whitlam Leisure Centre Liverpool.

Also with three continental crowns under his belt, 36-year-old New Caledonian Dack Vu Duc Minh will try to use his experience to extend his winning streak in men’s kata.

New Zealand’s Amy Thomason, who represented her country at the 2017 World Games in Polish city Wrocław, is the front-runner in the women’s kumite under-68 kilograms category.

She will be bidding to bag her third Oceanian title after those from 2016 and 2018.

Action in Sydney will be held across a single day ©WKF

Among the other leading karatekas competing in Sydney is due to be Australia’s Tsuneari Yahiro, the favourite in the men’s kumite under-75kg division.

The 31-year-old has three continental crowns to his name and has amassed three medals in Karate1 events.

Australia topped the medal table at the 2018 edition of the event, which brought together senior and under-age categories.

The powerhouse nation of the sport managed a total of 76 medals, including 24 golds, in Auckland in New Zealand.

New Zealand with 70 medals and New Caledonia with 12 followed in the standings.

The weigh-in and draw for this year's event in Sydney was held today.