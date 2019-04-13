World Rugby has completed a key review of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan which they claim suggests it is going to be a successful event.

The governing body carried out three days of review meetings and cited strong ticket sales, hosting progress and record legacy outcomes as strong indicators it would prove a positive tournament.

The federation also believes it is on track to be the most widely-viewed, digitally engaged and socially and economically impactful rugby event ever staged.

Following competitive autumn and Six Nations Tests, World Rugby hopes the World Cup will be more fiercely contested than ever.

"With less than six months to go until Japan prepares to host Asia’s first Rugby World Cup, we are confident of a very special, successful and impactful Rugby World Cup that will break new ground on and off the field," said World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper.

"From unprecedented ticketing demand to excellent venue and team camps and strong host city and government engagement, momentum and excitement is building rapidly, and preparations are generally ahead of schedule.

"We are confident all the ingredients are in place to ensure one of the great Rugby World Cups."

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper says the federation is confident of a "very special, successful and impactful" World Cup ©Getty Images

Tickets go on sale to the public again on May 18, following the first public sale phase from January to March.

"Our excitement is shared with fans," Gosper continued.

"We are anticipating more than 400,000 international visitors, which will be a record for a Rugby World Cup with tickets sold from Russia in the north to Antarctica in the south.

"The atmosphere in venues, host cities and fan zones will be amazing."

The tournament is taking place from September 20 to November 2.

Twenty teams will compete in 12 cities across Japan.

"While we are in a good place, our message to our friends at the Organising Committee and host cities is that there is not a moment to lose," Gosper added.

"Momentum is key and no stone should be left unturned in pursuit of converting our mission to ensure a game-changing Rugby World Cup that has teams and fans at heart."