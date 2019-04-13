Tokyo 2020 has finalised plans to set up public viewing venues in the Japanese city and areas devastated by earthquakes during next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will work together to create the sites.

Spectators will be invited to watch live broadcasts of sporting events, while other activities will also be available.

Sites will be set up in Hibiya Park and Ueno Park in Tokyo, with another on the Tokyo Metropolitan University Minami-Osawa Campus for the Olympics and one at Chofu Station Plaza for the Paralympics.

Several locations have been selected in the Tohoku and Kumamoto regions, which were hit by earthquakes in 2011 and 2016.

Japan’s Olympics Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada recently resigned for offending those affected by the 2011 earthquake in Fukushima, with the area selected to host public viewing sites for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Morioka Park in Iwate will host a site for the Olympics and JR Morioka Station Waterfall Plaza will do the same for the Paralympics.

Fukushima's Tsurugajo Park is set to have a site for the Olympics, while Aquamarine Park will show events from the Paralympics.

Venues for both the Olympics and Paralympics will be in Kotadai Park in Miyagi and Kumamoto-jo Hall in Kumamoto.

The Japanese Government has branded Tokyo 2020 the "Reconstruction Olympics", using it as an opportunity to rebuild the country after the 2011 and 2016 disasters.

Japan’s Olympics Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada was recently forced to resign, however, after making remarks which offended those affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami which then triggered a nuclear meltdown in Fukushima.