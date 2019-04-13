French marathon runner Clemence Calvin has had a provisional suspension – imposed on Wednesday by the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) – lifted by France's highest administrative court.

AFLD had suspended Calvin on Wednesday after she allegedly obstructed a doping test in Morocco last month.

The 28-year-old won European silver last year, also taking silver in the 10,000 metres at the 2014 European Athletics Championships in Zurich.

Calvin denied wrongdoing, however, and claimed that when she had been stopped in Marrakech, the testers had pretended to be police officers and had been violent towards her.

"It's been 12 years that I have been a top-level athlete," Calvin said in a press conference, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I never had any problem with the AFLD.

"What I went through on March 27 was everything but a test.

"It was very violent."

Calvin had been in Morocco with her husband, athlete Samir Dahmani, and their two-year-old son.

France's Clemence Calvin took silver in the women's marathon at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin ©Getty Images

"We had a walk in the neighborhood, my husband went to buy a cake for my son's birthday," Calvin continued.

"I was in the street, playing with kids.

"Some people arrived and took me by the arm, saying: 'French police, where is Dahmani?'

"My little one fell on the floor and started to cry.

"My husband started to argue with these people while I stepped back."

AFLD's general secretary, Mathieu Teoran, denied these allegations.

France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, has now issued an emergency ruling which lifts the suspension and allows Calvin to compete in tomorrow's Paris Marathon, as reported by Idaho Statesman.

The court stipulated the athlete had not had the chance to defend herself and ruled that AFLD would have to pay her €3,000 (£2,595/$3,395).

Calvin has also filed a lawsuit in Morocco against the testers for violence and threats.