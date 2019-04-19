Naples 2019 has confirmed a tender process for the redevelopment of the Summer Universiade rugby sevens training venue has been completed.

Organisers state the agreement will result in artificial turf and locker rooms being installed at the Luigi Moccia sports complex in Afragola, which is based in the Naples province.

The Geco Consortium from Anzio were confirmed as the winners of the public tender, with the work set to be financed by the Campania region.

The sports complex will serve as a training base for teams competing in the rugby sevens tournaments at the Summer Universiade.

Rugby sevens was one of three additional sports chosen by Naples 2019 to feature on the programme, alongside the 15 core sports.

Sailing and shooting were also selected.

The rugby sevens competition will take place in Bagnoli.

The redevelopment of the Luigi Moccia sports complex is one of the upgrades to facilities taking place ahead of the Universiade.

Naples 2019 states around 60 sport venues are receiving upgrades.

The complex will serve as a training venue for the Summer Universide rugby sevens teams ©Naples 2019

The Italian men’s national team are currently at Acquacetosa Sports Centre in Rome for a training camp.

They will meet again next month and in June to continue their preparations for the Universiade.

Naples 2019 is due to take place between July 3 and 14.

The Italian city had officially been confirmed as the host in May 2016 following a reopened bidding process after Brasilia withdrew in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital had been unable to meet financial commitments, meaning Naples had limited time to prepare.