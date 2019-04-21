The United States won all eight available gold medals as action concluded today at the 2019 Pan American Wrestling Championships in Buenos Aires.

With the US winning the first two men’s freestyle titles yesterday, it is the first time in history that a team has won every gold in a specific style at the continental event.

In the team scoring, the US collected 250 points, followed by Canada with 129 and Cuba with 115.

The US won six of its eight finals by technical fall at the Argentinean capital’s Centro Nacional de Alto Rendimiento Deportivo.

Leading the way was 2018 world champion David Taylor, who earned the outstanding wrestler award after a strong performance at 86 kilograms.

In his final, Taylor beat Venezuela’s Pedro Ceballos Fuentes 10-0 to claim his second-straight Pan American Championships crown.

#WrestleBuenosAires men’s freestyle results at 125 kg

🥇 – Nicholas GWIAZDOWSKI (USA)

🥈 – Korey JARVIS (CAN)

🥉 – Oscar PINO HINDS (CUB)

🥉 - Antoine BRAGA ABOU JAOUDE (BRA) — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) 21 April 2019

Also winning his second in a row was two-time world bronze medallist Nick Gwiazdowski at 125kg, registering a 10-0 win against Canada’s Korey Jarvis.

Four-time world champion and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs won his third-career Pan American Championships title.

In an entertaining battle with 2015 Pan American silver medallist Jevon Balfour of Canada, Burroughs managed a 7-0 victory for the crown at 74kg.

Kyle Snyder, a Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist and two-time world champion, also earned his second Pan American Championships title after winning by injury default over Reineris Salas Perez of Cuba at 97kg.

Others claiming gold medals for the US were Josh Rodriguez at 57kg, Joe Colon at 61kg, Colton McCrystal at 65kg and Anthony Ashnault at 70kg.

Rodriguez defeated Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano in his final, while McCrystal overcame Cuba's Damian Solenzal Lopez 12-1 and Colon and Ashnault topped their respective round-robin standings.