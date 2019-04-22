Martin Green has been appointed chief creative officer at Birmingham 2022 as the Organising Committee confirmed the location of its new headquarters.

Green - the head of ceremonies for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, which received widespread praise - becomes the latest addition to the growing Organising Committee.

He will be given responsibility for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as the wider cultural programme for the event.

Green will also be in charge of the Queen's Baton Relay and the way in which sports are presented and showcased in venues, medal ceremonies and spectator entertainment.

He was involved in the production of the Birmingham 2022 handover segment held during the Closing Ceremony of last year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Martin Green, the London 2012 head of ceremonies, is set to start his role at Birmingham 2022 later this month ©Getty Images

"I was blown away by the local performers who took part, as they were so talented and enthusiastic and I loved the way that the people in Birmingham and the region embraced the handover event," Green, who will take up the position later this month, said.

"I can’t wait to get started and I'm delighted that I’ll be working with organisations from across Birmingham and the West Midlands once again.

"This region is overflowing with talented, creative people and I want to get their input and ideas, to ensure that the ceremonies and culture programme are dynamic, uniquely Birmingham and truly memorable."

Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree welcomed the appointment of Green, claiming it was "an incredibly significant step forward in the planning for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games".

"His track record on the creative elements of major sporting events and festivals is second to none – and he showcased the very best of Birmingham to a global audience when delivering the city’s segment within the Gold Coast 2018 Closing and Handover Ceremony," Crabtree added.

"Martin already has a great understanding of the city and the wider region.

"I am left in no doubt that his flair and artistic vision will ensure that the sporting and cultural aspects of the Birmingham Games are truly memorable."

Birmingham 2022 has also announced its headquarters will be at One Brindley Place, located in the centre of the city.

The Organising Committee is due to move in to the 73,000 square foot, five floor office, which it has agreed to lease until December 2022, later this month.