Italian swimmer Andrea Vergani, a bronze medallist in last year's World Short-Course Championships, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

The 21-year-old from Milan could face a ban of up to six months which could keep him out of this year's World Aquatics Championships, due to take place in Gwangju in South Korea from July 12 to 28.

The Italian Anti-Doping Organization (Nado Italia) revealed that Vergani allegedly tested positive for the recreational drug on April 2 during the National Championships in Riccione.

Andrea Vergani, top, finished third in the 50 metres freestyle at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow ©Getty Images

Vergani had won the 50 metres freestyle in 21.53sec, a time that elevated him to the top of the world rankings for 2019.

He won bronze medals last year in the 50m freestyle at the European Championships in Glasgow and as part of Italy’s 4×50m freestyle relay at the World Short-Course Championships in Hangzhou.