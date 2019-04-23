Former Olympic figure skating champion Alexei Yagudin has been signed up as the latest star ambassador of the 2019 European Games in Minsk.
In addition to his men's singles triumph at the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, the Russian is a four-time world champion, three-time European champion and two-time winner of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final.
Yagudin has also been appointed a UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) ambassador for the second edition of the European Games as part of an effort to strengthen cooperation between the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee and UNAIDS in Belarus.
"Participation in such a project is truly an excellent way to popularise sport," Yagudin said.
"It gives the opportunity to communicate more, to talk with our peers and develops a certain character core."
He added: "The second European Games, without doubt, are about sport of the highest level, but they can also be an excellent push for many parents to instil a love for sport in their children, starting from basic physical education.
"Sport, in all its varieties, unites millions of people around the world and, as a UNAIDS Ambassador, I am absolutely convinced that an HIV status should not affect either the attitude towards a person or his ability to pursue his life plans."
The Minsk 2019 star ambassadors project aims to promote the upcoming multi-sport event and to popularise sports included on the programme.
The title is awarded to outstanding personalities in sport, art and culture, from Belarus and other countries.
Minsk 2019 is due to run from June 21 to 30 and is set to feature 15 sports and more than 4,000 athletes.