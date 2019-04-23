Russian city Yekaterinburg is set to host the 2023 Summer Universiade.

It is expected to be confirmed as the venue for the student showpiece at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Congress in July.

FISU’s Executive Committee will convene in Naples ahead of the Summer Universiade in the Italian city, where the key decision will be taken.

Yekaterinburg is not up against any rival bids.

Earlier this month, “the third capital of Russia” stepped up its drive to host the event when a delegation visited FISU headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

International University Sports Federation President Oleg Matytsin received formal notice of Yekaterinburg's intention to bid on the eve of the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk ©Getty Images

The group was led by Evgeny Kuyvashev, who is governor of the Sverdlovsk region.

He was joined by the likes of head of Yekaterinburg Alexander Vysokinsky and the Minister of Physical Culture and Sports of Sverdlovsk region Leonid Rapoport.

Two days of talks outlined bidding procedures as well as presentation of the bidding concept.

Russia last staged the Summer Universiade in 2013, when Kazan was the host city.

The formal notice of Yekaterinburg’s intention to bid had been received by FISU President Oleg Matytsin on the eve of the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk in March.

Yekaterinburg will get the chance to showcase its hosting credentials when it stages the International Boxing Association Men’s World Championships from September 7 to 21.