Algerian athletes earned two titles on the final day of the African Senior Judo Championships in South Africa's capital Cape Town.

Kaouthar Ouallal successfully defended her women’s under-78 kilogram title at Cape Town University's Indoor Sports Hall.

She saw off the challenge of home favourite Unelle Snyman to win gold for the third straight year at the Championships, as well as a sixth time in total.

Gabon’s Sarah-Myriam Mazouz and Tunisia’s Sarra Mzougui claimed bronze medals in the division.

Algeria’s second title of the day came in the men’s under-100kg division, as Lyes Bouyacoub sealed the crown for the third time in his career.

Bouyacoub saw off Egypt’s Ramadan Darwish in the gold medal match, while Seychelles’ Dominic Dugasse and Cameroon’s Seidou Nji Mouluh earned bronze.

Algeria were denied another title when Mohamed Sofiane Belrekaa suffered defeat in the men’s over-100kg final.

Senegal’s Mbagnick Ndiaye overcame the Algerian judoka to clinch gold, following close calls in previous years.

The 25-year-old had earned two silver and two bronze medals at the Championships during his career.

Lyes Bouyacoub triumphed in the men's under-100kg division ©Getty Images

Algeria’s Mohammed El Mehdi Lili and Egypt’s Ahmed Wahid took the bronze medals on this occasion.

The final men’s competition saw Egypt’s Hatem Abd El Akher win the under-90kg event for the third time.

The 32-year-old beat Abderrahmane Benamadi of Algeria in the final to top the standings.

Oussama Mahmoud Snoussi of Tunisia and Abderahmane Diao of Senegal completed the medal positions by earning bronze.

Turkey’s Nihel Chikrouhou clinched victory in the women’s over-78kg, as she overcame Hortence Vane Mballa Atangana of Cameroon in the gold medal match.

Algeria’s Sonia Asselah and Egypt’s Kariman Shafik rounded off the podium.