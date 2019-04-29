Los Angeles 2028 has bolstered its commercial team by announcing three appointments to key positions.

Brian Lafemina and Amy Gleeson have been brought in as executives, while Nicole Jeter West has been confirmed as general manager for the Legends relationship with US Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP).

The officials will report to Kathy Carter, who was named Los Angeles 2028 chief revenue officer in October.

Carter also serves as chief executive of USOPP, the joint marketing venture between the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and LA 2028.

“We’re bringing some of the most innovative minds in sports and marketing to the team,” Carter said.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be involved with the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

“Los Angeles 2028 will reimagine every aspect of how brands, fans and athletes engage with the Games.”

Lafemina will serve as chief business officer at Los Angeles 2028 and will be responsible for creating a new blueprint for business integration at the Games.

This will involve overseeing venue partnerships, hospitality and ticketing.

Los Angeles 2028 state Lafemina is a “proven leader and revenue generator”, following 30 years’ experience in the sports industry at the National Football League, The Madison Square Garden Company and Washington Redskins.

The trio will report to Kathy Carter, Los Angeles 2028 chief revenue officer ©Getty Images

Gleeson joins Los Angeles 2028 as the organisation’s chief marketing officer, with her role set to include leading multi-channel brand marketing and data-driven strategic insights.

She is credited with having led global integrated marketing campaigns for blue chip brands including leading marketing for Visa at the Vancouver 2010, London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.

In October, Legends was announced as the sponsorship sales agency for Los Angeles 2028.

It was claimed Legends would help to develop, identify and secure sponsorship opportunities, as well as work with Los Angeles 2028 and USOC to sell their collective story, while working with the commercial joint venture.

As general manager for the Legends relationship with USOPP, Jeter West will seek to devise an integrated approach to the sponsorship strategy.

This will have a focus on data analytics and content to increase value for fans and brands.

Jeter West has two decades of experience in the sports industry at Legends, the United States Tennis Association and New York Knicks.