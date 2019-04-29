International Basketball Federation (FIBA) secretary general Andreas Zagklis has praised preparations for the 2019 World Cup in China during a visit to Beijing.

Zagklis met Gou Zhongwen, Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Zhang Jiandong, vice-mayor of Beijing, in the capital city.

The officials also hold the highest-ranking positions in the Local Organising Committee of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, serving as President and standing executive president, respectively.

A wide range of matters were covered during the meeting, including enhancing the promotion of the event, which is due to take place in eight host cities from August 31 to September 15.

Maximising ticket sales and ensuring a unique experience for all players were other topics discussed.

"I wish to thank Mr Gou, Mr Zhang and all of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Local Organising Committee for their hospitality," Zagklis said.

"It is great to feel the commitment of the Chinese Government and the city of Beijing to deliver the greatest FIBA Basketball World Cup, together with the Chinese Basketball Association and the eight host cities."

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis took to Instagram to highlight the importance of his visit to Beijing ©andreaszagklis/Instagram

Joined by Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming, Gou shared with Zagklis the status of basketball in the host country, where it generates high participation numbers among the younger generation.

Gou indicated that China looks forward to enhancing its collaboration with FIBA by staging more international competitions and expressed his hope that the world governing body would lend its expertise to put in place top level practices for various stakeholders.

Zagklis stressed that FIBA's presence in China would be felt beyond 2019.

"FIBA is strongly committed to China for the biggest-ever World Cup, of course, but also to build and leave a lasting legacy in the country long after the competition finishes," he added.

"We fully intend on helping identify, nurture and train the top Chinese basketball talents – players, coaches, referees.

"This is the mission of the FIBA Basketball Academy in China and of the mini World Cup activities across all eight host cities."

The 32-team draw for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup was made last month in Shenzhen with the home nation pitted against Ivory Coast, Venezuela and Poland in Group A.