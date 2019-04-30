Malaysia had a profitable day in men’s qualifying at the Badminton World Federation’s New Zealand Open as Chong Wei Feng and Soong Joo Ven secured two of the four places for tomorrow’s first-round matches at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

Chong beat China’s Gao Zhengze 23-21, 17-21, 21-10 and then Zvonomir Durkinjak of Croatia 21-12, 21-13 to earn a meeting with Indonesia’s Ihsan Mustofa.

Soong saw off Indonesia’s Henrikho Wibowo 21-14, 21-15 before defeating Australia’s Joe Anthony 21-19, 21-13, setting up a clash with South Korea’s Lee Hyun-il.

The other men’s qualifiers in this BWF Super 300 tournament were India’s Lakshya Sen and China’s Sun Feixiang.

Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, top seed at the BWF New Zealand Open, will start his tournament with a first-round match tomorrow against Bryce Leverdez of France ©Getty Images

China supplied two of the four women’s qualifiers in Li Yun, who beat Australia’s Yingzi Jiang 21-10, 21-16, and Wei Yaxin, who defeated home player Shauna Li 21-5, 21-7.

They were joined by Australia’s Qin Jinjing, who overcame Isabelle Rusli of the United States 21-11, 21-13, and England’s Emily Beach, who sunk home player Ella Smith 21-18, 21-15.

Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting is the top seed in the men’s singles, with his colleague Tommy Sugiarto the second seed.

In the women’s singles Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi holds the top seeding, with Saina Nehwal of India ranked second.