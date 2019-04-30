France and England will defend the respective men’s and women’s titles at the European Team Squash Championships that start tomorrow at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Despite the absence of the injured Greg Gaultier, France are top seeds as they seek a fourth title in five years, while the England women, headed by world number six and 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist Sarah-Jane Perry, will be targeting a ninth consecutive crown.

Some 20 men’s and 16 women’s teams will be involved in the Division One and Division Two competitions.

England boast a strong team, headlined by number one Declan James and featuring James Willstrop who will be appearing in his 16th championships.

The squad is completed by Tom Richards, Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller.

With four players inside the world's top 15, England’s women are going for a 41st title with former world number one Laura Massaro, Alison Waters and Victoria Lust playing alongside Perry.

France's world number four Camille Serme, left, will seek to halt England's winning run in the European Team Squash Championships this week ©Getty Images

Second seeds France are expected to be the strongest challengers, led by world number four Camille Serme, who is joined by Coline Aumar, Melissa Alves and Enora Villard.

In Gaultier’s absence, Gregoire Marche becomes the French men’s top seed and is joined by Mathieu Castagnet, Lucas Serme, Baptiste Masotti, Victor Crouin and Benjamin Aubert.

The England players have 16 Commonwealth medals between them and all but one competed in last year’s European Team Championships which saw England’s men and women claim silver and gold, respectively.

England’s men will be bidding to claim the title they have won 40 out of 46 times since the tournament’s inception in 1973.

National coach David Campion said: “Our men’s team is strong in all positions which makes us a very difficult team to get past.

“France and Germany are the obvious threat but I’m confident the boys will be able to reach for that little bit extra as they always do when they pull on the England shirt.”

On the women’s team, Campion said: “England’s women are a formidable force in Europe and are strong favourites once again to retain the title.”

Division One comprises eight teams in each of the men’s and women’s sections, split into two pools of four with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals, and the bottom two to relegation play-offs.

France, fourth-seeded Germany, Scotland and Hungary are in men’s Pool A, while Pool B comprises England, seeded second, third seeds Spain, Wales and Switzerland.

England’s women are in Pool A with the Netherlands, Wales and Scotland, while France are in Pool B with Belgium, Switzerland and Spain.

India's Saurav Ghosal, centre, is top seed at the Asian Men's Squash Championships that start tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, top seeds Saurav Ghosal of India and Yip Tsz Fung of Hong Kong are preparing for the Men’s Asian Championships that start at Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia tomorrow.

Ghosal reached a career-high world ranking of number 10 earlier this month.

In 2013 he became the first Indian to reach the finals of the World Squash Championship and he helped India to team gold at the Incheon Asian Games the following year.

Ghosal was also silver medallist in the mixed doubles at last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The majority of the field will have a bye, but there are 12 qualifying matches scheduled.