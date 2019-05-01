Malaysia delighted the home crowd with a narrow 2-1 victory over Wales to reach the semi-finals of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia took a 2-0 lead at Bukit Jalil Stadium through Tengku Tajuddin and Faizal Saari, before Luke Hawker pulled one back for Wales in a nervy final quarter.

“They are a strong team, a good unit and we knew it would not be an easy game," said Tajuddin.

"The media and the supporters were putting pressure on but they supported us today and we were much better.”

Earlier in the day, Canada had booked their place in the semi-finals after beating China in a shootout.

The match had finished at 3-3, with Du Talake scoring for China and Oliver Scholfield equalising in the first quarter.

China took the lead again through Tu Yuan Lin, before Iain Smythe levelled at 2-2.

Su Lixing was the next to score for China, with Canada then getting their third through Sukhi Panesar.

Mark Pearson, Panesar and Keegan Pereira were on target for Canada in the shootout.

“We moved the ball well and owned a good percentage of possession," Smythe said.

"Really happy that we were able to come back three times in the game and then capitalise on penalties.

"It showed a lot of good heart.”

Malaysia will face Austria while Canada meet Italy.

The competition will continue tomorrow with the fifth and seventh play-off places.