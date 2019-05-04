Hosts Malaysia were foiled at the last in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Series Finals in Kuala Lumpur as they lost the final 3-2 to Canada.

Firhan Ashari gave the home side the lead at National Hockey Stadium as he scored after just eight minutes.

But Canada, who had beaten Italy 3-1 in the semi-finals, responded with three successive goals of their own through Scott Tupper, Brendan Bissett and James Kirkpatrick.

Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin gave the hosts hope seven minutes from time by reducing Canada’s lead to a single goal, but that was how it stayed.

The edge will have been taken off the disappointment for the home team by the fact that both they and Canada had earned places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification event later this year having reached the final.

In the earlier third-place match the bronze medal went to Italy, who beat Austria 2-1 with goals from Francois Sior and Thomas Keenan.

Patrick Schmidt scored for Austria.