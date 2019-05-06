An event attended by Team England athletes, schoolchildren and community representatives will mark the start of construction on the residential element of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Village.

An engraved ceremonial stainless steel spade will be used to break the ground on the site on Wednesday (May 8).

Senior figures from the Games Partners – the group of organisations working together to deliver the Games – will also be in attendance.

The Village will house 6,500 athletes and officials during Birmingham 2022 and will then be turned into 1,400 homes.

It will be located on the former Birmingham City University site in Perry Barr, which was purchased by Birmingham City Council from Homes England, the non-departmental public body that funds new affordable housing, as reported by Insider Media.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Athletes' Village will be located on the former site of Birmingham City University in Perry Barr ©Birmingham 2022

The costs of the land sale was incorporated in Birmingham 2022's overall £55.6 million ($72.7m/€65m) budget for the Athletes' Village scheme.

Included in the deal was Home England's acquisition of the city council's site at New Bond Street in Digbeth.

Birmingham City Council named Australian company Lendlease Ltd as the principal contractor for the Athletes' Village last December.

The firm has a history of delivering infrastructure and sporting venues for international events, having been the development and construction management partner for the Athletes' Village built for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London.

Lendlease also worked as the overlay delivery partner and official supporter property and infrastructure for Gold Coast 2018.