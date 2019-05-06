Archery GB has appointed two new independent Board members with Mark Briegal named chair and Scott Smith named senior independent director with immediate effect.

Rachel Wilkinson has also joined the governing body as company secretary.

Briegal and Smith replace outgoing chair Mark Davies and senior independent director Catherine Wilson, whose terms have come to an end, while Wilkinson takes over from Bob McGonigle, who is retiring.

With little more than a year to go until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is an important time for Archery GB.

The first quota places are up for grabs at this year's World Championships, due to take place in Dutch city 's-Hertogenbosch from June 10 to 16, and at the European Games, scheduled to be held in Belarus' capital Minsk from June 21 to 30.

At grassroots level, the annual Archery GB Big Weekend is set to run from May 17 to 19.

Archery GB-affiliated clubs will open their doors so members of the public can try the sport and gain coaching and advice from club members.

Scott Smith has been named Archery GB's senior independent director ©Archery GB

"I am excited and honoured to be appointed chair of Archery GB," said Briegal, a solicitor specialising in business.

"Archery is a great sport and it’s an exciting time with Tokyo 2020 coming up, supported by great developments at club level."

Smith is a chartered accountant and is also chief financial officer and Board member of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He has climbed Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro and Mont Blanc, and has completed the 4 Deserts Race.

"It is a challenging time for all sports from within the UK from both a commercial and participation perspective," Smith said.

"I am excited about joining the Archery GB team to help ensure our great sport continues to grow and prosper in this country."

Wilkinson is a solicitor with particular experience in governance and has worked with organisations of all sizes.

"I am very much looking forward to getting involved in the governance issues for Archery GB and supporting the Board," she said.