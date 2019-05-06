British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has nominated a 14-strong swimming team for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples with more than half of its members having represented Great Britain at senior level.

Headlining the squad is two-time Olympian Craig Benson, a student of the University of Stirling.

The Scot won bronze medals in the 100 metres and 200m breaststroke events at the 2015 Summer Universiade in Gwangju in South Korea.

A 2016 European champion in the 4×100m mixed medley and former world junior champion in the 100m breaststroke, Benson has been included after swimming world-class times in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at last month's British Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

Also named are Commonwealth Games 50m breaststroke champion Sarah Vasey of Loughborough University, Commonwealth Games 400m individual medley silver medallist Mark Szaranek of the University of Florida and European Championship 4x100m medley relay gold medallist Charlotte Atkinson of Loughborough University.

After winning the 100m breaststroke title at the British Championships, Loughborough University student and 200m breaststroke British record holder Jocelyn Ulyett is also part of the team.

Other Loughborough University representatives are Emily Barclay and Abbie Wood, while Manchester Metropolitan's Katie Matts and Chloe Golding and Edinburgh University's David Cumberlidge and Kathryn Greenslade have made the list.

Completing the line-up are Sheffield Hallam's Joe Litchfield, the University of Stirling's Craig McLean and Alicia Wilson of the University of California, Berkley.

The team will travel to Naples for the landmark 30th edition of the Summer Universiade, which is due to take place from July 3 to 14.



Naples is due to host the 2019 Summer Universiade from July 3 to 14 ©Naples 2019

Swimming competition will be held at Piscina Scandone.

"The World University Games is the second largest multi-sport event after the Olympics and a great opportunity for British swimmers to compete on the world stage," team leader Adam Clarke said.

"The team we have nominated to represent British Universities and Colleges Sport is packed with a wealth of experience, with 11 of the team in action for their home nations at last year’s Commonwealth Games, and four athletes making their second Summer Universiade appearance.

"We also have two athletes, Emily Barclay and Alicia Wilson, making their senior international debuts and the Games will provide a great opportunity for them to accelerate their development and continue their journey towards future senior success on the world stage.

"It is always a great experience to work with the BUCS team and I’m very much looking forward to an exciting programme of swimming in Naples in July."

Deputy Chef de Mission Ross Simpson added: "It is fantastic to see such a high calibre of athlete selected by British Swimming for the World University Games this summer in Naples.

"GB students will have a delegation of around 135 athletes and staff, and I am sure Adam and his squad will provide a lot of experience to the overall success of the team.

"I hope the swimming venue, Piscina Scandone, will be the scene of plenty great results, PBs (personal bests) and a brilliant experience for those involved.

"Well done to all of those selected, as always it highlights the strength of swimming within universities."