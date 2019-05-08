Jordan's Prince Faisal bin Hussein is set to stand for election to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, he has confirmed to insidethegames here.

The 55-year-old, President of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), revealed he had written to IOC members outlining his plans.

At the moment, there is officially only one position due to become available on the IOC's ruling Executive Board at its Session in Lausanne next month.

That is when Sweden's Gunilla Lindberg reaches the end of her eight-year term.

That role is expected to be filled by Morocco's Nawal El Moutawakel, who plans to stand to regain her position on the IOC Executive Board having completed an eight-year term in 2016, including a four-year spell from 2012 as vice-president.

But a second position is set to be created because Guatemala's Willi Kaltschmitt Luján, who is not due to reach the end of his eight-year term on the Executive Board until 2020, will have to step down as an IOC member at the end of the year as he reaches the mandatory age limit of 80 on August 13.

A replacement is expected to be elected at the IOC Session, scheduled to take place in the Olympic capital between June 24 and 26.

"I have got a lot of experience both in terms of the work I have done back home in Jordan and now with with IFs (International Federations)," Prince Faisal told insidethegames.

"I think this is a good position to be in.

"I have enough well-rounded experience that I think I can contribute positively to the Olympic Movement."

Prince Faisal bin Hussein has been an active member of the International Olympic Committee since being elected in 2010 and is chair of the Women in Sport Commission ©JOC

Prince Faisal, the son of King Hussein and the younger brother of King Abdullah II, was a member of the Royal Jordanian Air Force but has increasingly devoted himself to sport.

He has been President of the JOC since 2003 and is the founder and chairman of the charity Generations for Peace, launched in 2007.

Since joining the IOC in 2010, Prince Faisal has been a member of a number of commissions and working groups.

Prince Faisal is chair of the IOC Women in Sport Commission and is a member of the IOC Evaluation Commission for Tokyo 2020.

He also heads an IOC working group aimed at eradicating harassment and sexual abuse problems.

Prince Faisal was among the keynote presenters, alongside IOC President Thomas Bach and former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-Moon, at the opening session of United Through Youth Opening Forum at SportAccord Summit here.

"The Olympic Movement has given a lot to me and I see it as a way of contributing back," Prince Faisal said.

"My involvement with sports is multi-faceted and has helped me get to where I am today.

"The IOC is not about what you can get out of it but what you can give to it."