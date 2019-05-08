Tickets for this year's Pan American Games in Lima will go on sale on May 27, organisers have announced.

Seats for sporting events and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies can be bought on the Lima 2019 website and at approved ticket outlets.

They will be available at every competition venue and 10 authorised ticket centres across the Peruvian capital, as well as at the Pan American Village and Exhibition Park.

Digital tickets will also be on offer, which organisers claim will "guarantee seamless access to the venues" during the multi-sport events.

Seats for sporting events, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, at the Games can be bought on the Lima 2019 website and at approved ticket outlets ©Lima 2019

Prices start from $6 (£4.60/€5.36) in some of the sports on the programme for the event, due to run from July 26 to August 11.

Children under 12 and people over the age of 60 will be entitled to discounted tickets.

Accessible seating will be available at all venues and wheelchair users can benefit from 50 per cent discounts.

Lima 2019 has confirmed ticket sales for the Parapan American Games, scheduled to be held from August 23 to September 1, will begin on July 4.