China made an ominous start to the latest International Swimming Federation Diving World Series event as they won three of the four gold medals on offer on the opening day in Kazan.

Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, who won gold medals in different events at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, topped the podium in the men's 10 metres sychronised event.

The Chinese pair were too good for the rest of the field, scoring a total of 444.18 points at Kazan Aquatics Centre.

Russia's Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev were second with 403.02, while bronze was claimed by Britain's Tom Daley and Matthew Lee.

Yuan Haoyan and Chen Yuxi were also in commanding form as they won the women's 10m synchronised competition on 338.70 points.

Kim Mi-rae and Jo Jin-mi of North Korea took silver with 315.42 points and the Russian duo of Ekaterina Beliaeva and Yulia Timoshinina earned bronze.

The third Chinese gold of the day came in the women's 3m synchronised event as world champion Chang Yani and partner Lin Shan, who won three titles at last year's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, reigned supreme with 302.01 points.

Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney clinched silver on 283.98, while Viktoriya Kesar and Anna Pysmenska of Ukraine were the recipients of the bronze medals.

World Championship medallists Oleg Kolodiy and Oleksandr Gorshkovozov briefly broke the Chinese dominance by winning the men's 3m synchronised gold medal with 403.26 points.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nikita Shleikher of Russia claimed silver and bronze went to Juan Manuel Hernandez and Ernesto Castillo of Mexico.