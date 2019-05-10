Avishka Gunawardene has become the latest former Sri Lanka international to be charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Gunawardene has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect after he was found to have breached two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code.

The ICC said he was guilty of "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant" to fix a match.

He was also charged with "failing to disclose to the anti-corruption unit (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under the anti-corruption code by another participant".

The counts against the 41-year-old, a former opening batsman who played six Tests and 61 ODIs between 1999 and 2006, relate to the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates in December 2017.

Former bowler and coach Nuwan Zoysa has been hit with an additional match-fixing charge ©Getty Images

The ICC also said Nuwan Zoysa, a bowling coach during the league, had been hit with an additional charge of "failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the anti-corruption unit".

Zoysa, a former bowler who played in 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals for his country during the 10 years between 1997 and 2007, was provisionally suspended in October.

Both Zoysa and Gunawardene have been given until May 23 to respond to the ICC.

Sri Lankan cricket has been rocked by a number of scandals in recent years, including a match-fixing controversy revealed by an Al-Jazeera television documentary last May.

In November, the country's former fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a 2017 limited overs league, while ex-chief selector Senath Jayasuriya was banned for two years for similar offences.