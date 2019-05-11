Olympic champion Giles Scott of Britain claimed the axing of the finn class from the Paris 2024 Olympic sailing programme had been a "bitter pill to swallow".

Scott, a four-time world champion in the class who won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, told BBC Sport it was a "great shame" the event would not feature at Paris 2024.

It will be replaced by a mixed two-person keelboat offshore competition.

"I understand what World Sailing has tried to do, but it's fair to say the way in which it's unfolding has been a bit of a bitter pill to swallow," Scott said.

"I understand the sport has to move on and adapt with the times, but for some of the younger guys coming through, who are restricted to the class because of their size, they are having their Olympic dream taken away from them."

Giles Scott won gold in the finn class at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

World Sailing axed the finn class from the Games at its Annual Conference in November following months of controversy surrounding its potential omission.

The sport's worldwide governing body made the decision to meet gender equality requirements set out by the International Olympic Committee.

The finn, which has been one of sailing's Olympic classes since the 1952 Games in Helsinki, was the main victim of the change.

International Finn Association President Balazs Hajdu claimed at the time that the class had been "collateral damage in the quest for gender equality and Olympic TV rights income for World Sailing".

"It is a great injustice that many of the best athletes in the sport of sailing no longer have an avenue to the Olympics and we honestly feel the Olympics will be poorer as a result of the exclusion of the Finn," Hajdu said at the time.

The composition of the sailing events at Tokyo 2020 has been a hugely contentious issue in recent months.

There has also been a dispute regarding the one-person dinghy events, with RS Aero set to replace the Laser class at Paris 2024.