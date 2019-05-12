Canada completed the double at the inaugural Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing today as their men’s team defeated the hosts in their final and their women, led by Jennifer Jones, beat world champions Switzerland to gold.

China’s inspired progress to the men’s gold medal match ended in disappointment as Canada 2, skipped by Kevin Koe, won 5-3.

In the packed Shougang Arena that will host play during the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the Canadian two-time world champions had too much know-how for the hosts as they earned the top prize of $39,000 (£30,000/€35,000).

China’s Team Zou Qiang, who had reached the final ahead of Sweden’s world champions in dramatic fashion with two victories on the final day of round robin action, received $25,000 (£19,000/€22,000) for their efforts.

“It was lost in the sixth end,” Mike Harris, China’s national coach, told World Curling.

“If we get the draw to tie it, then we can get the force through seven to be in good shape.

“But they played really great under pressure and have gained so much experience from this week.

“We just need to keep working on things, mainly strategically, which is actually good because you can teach that.”

Canada, skipped by Jennifer Jones, beat world champions Switzerland in the women's final at the Curling World Cup Grand Final in Beijing ©World Curling

Canada’s Team Jennifer Jones won an enthralling gold medal match 9-6 against Switzerland’s Team Silvana Tirinzoni.

“It was such a battle out there and make some big shots when we had to," said a euphoric Jones.

The winners were awarded $37,000 (£28,000/€33,000) prize money for their performance this week.

“Overall, we’ve had a great season, so we can’t be too sad but right now, it really hurts,” said Tirinzoni.

Her team earned $26,000 (£20,000/€23,000) for its efforts in Beijing.

But a Canadian clean sweep was avoided on the day as Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten – who are engaged to be married – beat Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres 8-3.

The Olympic bronze medallists produced a dominant display to capture gold and have earned $22,500 (£17,313/€20,000) for their overall performances.