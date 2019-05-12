International Testing Agency (ITA) director general Benjamin Cohen was among the speakers at the 2019 World Taekwondo Conference in Manchester.

Cohen spoke to the audience at Manchester Metropolitan University over Skype, featuring in the final part of the conference about integrity and compliance.

The ITA was formed in 2018, claiming to act independently of any sports organisation or national interest and billed as a key step in the global fight for clean sport.

Several International Federations, including World Taekwondo, have signed up to hand over anti-doping programmes.

Also speaking under the integrity and compliance banner was Evangelos Alexandrakis, the deputy secretary general at Global Lottery Monitoring System, with topics such as match-fixing in sport discussed.

The day begun with a keynote speech from World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won, where he highlighted the work being done by the organisation in using taekwondo to improve the lives of refugees.

Four speakers then discussed issues centering around the topic of sport for social development.

Among these was Giovanni di Cola, the special adviser in the office of the deputy director general for field operations and partnerships at the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Assistant refugee sport coordinator at the UN Refugee Agency, Claude Marshall, spoke about humanity at the 2019 World Taekwondo Conference ©World Taekwondo

He talked about sustainability in sport, while assistant refugee sport coordinator at the UN Refugee Agency, Claude Marshall, spoke about humanity.

Safe sport was also a subject up for discussion.

Kirsty Burrows and Susan Greinig, both athlete safeguarding and gender equality consultants to the International Olympic Committee, gave a talk on safeguarding.

They highlighted how the sexual abuse case involving USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar had had a cataclysmic impact on the sporting world.

Two members of the GB Taekwondo staff, Sarah Broadhead and Natalie Vickers, then told the audience about the work they are doing to improve conditions for good mental health within the organisation.

The World Taekwondo Conference took place in the build-up to the World Taekwondo Championships at Manchester Arena.

Tomorrow will be the World Taekwondo Council meeting, before the General Assembly on Tuesday (May 14).

The Championships start on Wednesday (May 15).