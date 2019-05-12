Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to triumph at the Madrid Open for the third time.

Djokovic eased past Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 at La Caja Mágica, securing a record-equalling 33rd Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 title.

The other player to hold the record is world number two Rafael Nadal.

Tsitsipas had defeated the Spaniard to progress to the final but could not repeat the performance against Djokovic, losing in one hour and 32 minutes.

"I wasn't playing my best tennis after the Australian Open so I was looking to regain momentum," Djokovic told Sky Sports.

"I played some of my best tennis here."

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Romania's world number three Simona Halep yesterday to win the women's event.

The next ATP Masters 1000 event will be the Italian Open, beginning today and ending on May 19.