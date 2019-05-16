Record-setting Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin headlines a host of athletes and coaches to have been honoured by US Ski and Snowboard for the 2018-2019 season.

Shiffrin has been named the winner of the Beck International Award as the top athlete across all sports.

She enjoyed another historic campaign with 17 wins in 26 starts on the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup tour, bringing her career victory total to 60.

Shiffrin won season titles in the overall FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup as well as in the individual disciplines of slalom, giant slalom and super-G, becoming the first skier ever to accomplish that feat.

The 24-year-old also won two gold medals at the World Championships in Åre in Sweden.

"This past season still feels like a dream to me," she said.

"Winning one World Cup is no small feat, but sustaining that level of excellence 17 times wouldn’t have been possible without the tirelessly hardworking and supportive group of people I am honoured to call my team."

US Ski and Snowboard’s chief of sport Luke Bodensteiner described Shiffrin's accomplishments in the 2018-2019 season as "unprecedented".

Among the other winners are snowboard cross coach Jeff Archibald, who was named coach of the year, and freeski coach Ryan Wyble, who was recognised as the development coach of the year.

Mikaela Shiffrin had yet another historic season with 17 wins in 26 starts on the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup tour ©Getty Images

Archibald has built one of the strongest snowboard cross teams in the world, leading his athletes to 112 World Cup podiums, including 40 wins, plus four Olympic medals.

This past season his athletes rode to five World Cup podiums and won double gold at the World Championships in Utah with Mick Dierdorff, the snowboard athlete of the year, taking the men’s title and then teaming with Lindsey Jacobellis to win the first mixed gender team event.

Wyble, the head freeski coach at Park City Ski and Snowboard, has developed athletes at all levels in his eight years coaching.

This past season he had six athletes named to Junior World Championship teams.

"There are many coaches working at this level who all do an incredible job so it’s an honour to be recognised among that group," he said.

"I have a unique job, where I get to work with a lot of great athletes at different levels, and it's always rewarding to watch these kids progress as athletes and as people in general."

Gar Trayner, US Ski and Snowboard’s director of sport education, said recognition of coaches for their accomplishments is a vital part of the national governing body’s education and certification process.

"Our overall and sport coaches of the year have set an outstanding example for others as role models," he added.

US Ski and Snowboard is due to present the awards during its Congress in Park City today.