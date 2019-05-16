Andreas Makri of Cyprus won his first International Shooting Sport Federation Shotgun World Cup gold medal after a tense shoot-off in the trap men's final in Changwon in South Korea.

Makri’s total of 45 targets out of 50 in the final was matched by Britain’s Matthew Coward-Holley, who had been top qualifier with 124 out of 125.

It took six shots to break the tie, with the Cypriot shooter proving victorious.

Not only was it Makri’s first World Cup gold, it was his first victory at any major ISSF event.

Both Makri and Coward-Holley won Olympic quotas for Tokyo 2020.

The bronze medal was claimed by Australia’s James Willett, who hit 37 out of 50.

Earlier this year Willett won the men's trap event at the World Cup in Acapulco.

The event will continue tomorrow with the mixed team trap event.