Italy’s Fausto Masnada claimed the biggest win of his career after he took victory on the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec rider passed compatriot Valerio Conti in the final 50 metres to triumph in a time of 5hr 45min 1sec on the 238 kilometres route from Cassino to San Giovanni Rotondo.

Conti finished five seconds behind in the runners-up spot.

The UAE Team Emirates representative now leads the general classification with an overall time of 25:22:00.

He takes the overall leader's pink jersey from Slovenia's Primož Roglič, who was involved in a crash in the opening hour of stage six.

Spain's José Rojas of Movistar Team came third today, crossing the line 38 seconds after Masnada.

Stage to Masnada and Maglia Rosa to Conti. The two Italians rejoice on finishing line in San Giovanni Rotondo! | Tappa a Masnada e Maglia Rosa a Conti. I due corridori italiani esultano sul traguardo di San Giovanni Rotondo! #Giro pic.twitter.com/CCd6gbNiIb — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 16, 2019

Occupying second place in the general classification is Italy's Giovanni Carboni in 25:23:41.

The Bardiani-CSF rider finished fifth behind Spain's Rubén Plaza of Israel Cycling Academy.

France's Nans Peters, who ranked eighth on stage six, is third overall.

Roglič, meanwhile, has dropped to 11th place.

The 21-stage race is due to continue tomorrow with a 185km route from Vasto to L'Aquila.

It is scheduled to conclude with a time trial in Verona on June 2.

