Chinese officials have vowed to improve the accuracy of their weather forecasts at the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

According to Chinese official state news agency Xinhua, the meteorological departments in the country will use 3D small-scale observation and data analysis systems at the time of the Games.

They are also set to construct accurate 3D meteorological field models for sports due to be held in the mountains, such as Alpine skiing.

Beijing Institute of Urban Meteorology will lead the forecasting at Beijing 2022 and will be supported by the Hebei Province Meteorological Bureau, National Meteorological Center, Beijing Meteorological Service and China Meteorological Administration Public Meteorological Service Center.

Chinese officials are set develop quick updates for the forecast and conditions at Beijing 2022 venues ©Getty Images

Xinhua reported that they will develop quick updates for the forecast and conditions at the venues.

Weather is particularly crucial for sports on the Winter Olympic and Paralympic programme, particularly those which take place in the mountains.

A number of events were delayed or postponed at last year's Games in Pyeongchang, including in the Alpine skiing and snowboarding disciplines, owing to high winds in the region.