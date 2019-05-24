Vicki Chalmers – part of Eve Muirhead's Scottish side which triumphed at the 2013 Curling World Championships – is set to step aside from the sport but is yet to decide whether that is a permanent arrangement.

Chalmers, known as Vicki Adams before her marriage, also collected a gold medal at Curling European Championships in 2011 and 2017.

She has competed at two Winter Olympic Games, receiving bronze at Sochi 2014 and finishing fourth at Pyeongchang 2018.

Chalmers announced her decision with a post on Twitter and hinted that it may only be a temporary retirement.

"Whether it's a temporary side step or a permanent one, it became apparent to me that my time in elite sport has run its course for now and after getting married last summer, I no longer want to live apart from my husband Andrew," she wrote.

"My priorities for now aren't about being on ice or in the gym and the enjoyment of being away is not the same as it had been for the previous 10 years.

"I know the commitment needed to be a top-level curler and I am unable to fulfil that to the best of my ability right now."