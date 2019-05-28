Lausanne 2020 has announced its volunteer programme for next year’s Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) will be launched on the occasion of Olympic Day on June 23, exactly 200 days before the Opening Ceremony.

The registration platform will be accessible via the website here.

A total of 3,000 people will be given the chance to become Olympic volunteers at the event, which is scheduled to take place from January 9 to 22.

"Volunteers have always been the face of the Olympic Games, shaping their identity," a Lausanne 2020 statement reads.

"Their proximity to the action and the athletes allows them to share moments of emotion and to celebrate together victories as well as defeats.

"Next January, volunteers will bring the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, which will welcome 1,880 athletes from more than 70 nations as well as their families, coaches and accompanying persons, to life."

From June 23 on the registration platform, interested parties will have the opportunity to choose from one or more of the 2020 Winter YOG's eight competition venues, seven of which are in Switzerland and one of which is in neighbouring France.

The Olympic Villages of Lausanne and St. Moritz will also be offered along with the cultural and sports entertainment sites in the centre of the host cities and resorts, and the medals plaza in the heart of Flon in Lausanne.

On social networks, the campaign will be accompanied by the hashtags #makeithappen and #rendslespossible.

Registrations will be open to Swiss and French citizens aged 16 and above, and people from the rest of the world aged 18 and above.

Training courses are due to be organised this autumn.

"Volunteering for Lausanne 2020 is a once in a lifetime opportunity to enter a prestigious, century-old history, that of the Olympic Games," said Ian Logan, chief executive of Lausanne 2020.

"It’s being able to say 'I was there'.

"It is also the chance to live an extremely rich inter-generational experience, to meet the stars of international sport who will come to support the best young athletes in the world.

"It means taking part in a new type of Olympic event, a laboratory of new ideas for tomorrow's Games.

"And it is also a source of pride for local people to showcase an ambitious and innovative Switzerland, in spectacular alpine settings.

"So to all those – young people, parents and grandparents – who want to take part in this unique experience, I invite you to join our platform on June 23."

The Lausanne 2020 competitions will take place in the cantons of Vaud, Valais, Grisons and neighbouring France.