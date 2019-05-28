The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has launched the bidding process to find hosts for events on its new Multisport World Cup circuit.

Interested countries have until July 15 if they are hoping to stage a competition on the first edition of the annual series, due to begin later this year.

Two of the following disciplines – long distance, duathlon, cross triathlon, cross duathlon and aquathlon – must be included at each of the Multisport World Cups.

The ITU claim the series has been created to "provide opportunities for more host cities to join the ITU circuit and organise events as a test or as a legacy for full World or Continental Triathlon Multisport Championships".

The launch of the bidding process for events on the ITU Multisport World Cup circuit comes after the World Championships took place in Spain earlier this month ©ITU

The competitions will be held over two to three days, the ITU said.

The ITU has called on host cities and national federations to "develop visionary proposals that can enhance the scope, presentation and marketing of the events, as well as to provide a great experience to all participants".

Successful candidates will be announced during the ITU Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on August 27.

The opening of the bidding process follows Pontevedra in Spain hosting the Multisport World Championships earlier this month.

It was the third edition of the Championships, the success of which has led the ITU to create a World Cup format.