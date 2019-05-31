Paris 2024 has appointed Marie-Emmanuelle Assidon, the deputy prefect for equal opportunities in the Bouches-du-Rhône region, as its executive director of institutions and territories for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

She is due to take up her post on June 17.

A graduate of political science and French literature and language, Assidon began her career as a consultant working with change management consulting firms.

A parliamentary attaché between 2002 and 2007, she was an associate director at Euro RSCG – an American advertising agency now known as Havas Creative – from 2008 to 2009 before becoming the French Socialist Party's head of communications and media through to François Hollande's general election victory in 2012, at which point she became an adviser to Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.

In 2013, she was appointed communications director of the Environmental, Housing, Transport and Urban Affairs Ministries.

Marie-Emmanuelle Assidon, right, is due to take up her post on June 17 ©Getty Images

The following year, Assidon took up the position as a special adviser to Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, a post she also held when he was named Prime Minister.

She then became a regional prefect in 2017, before being appointed deputy prefect for equal opportunities in the Bouches-du-Rhône region.

Assidon's appointment comes around two months after Marlene Masure was named Paris 2024’s executive director of business development and partnerships after leaving her role as vice-president of marketing at the Walt Disney Company in France.

Masure succeeded Frédéric Longuépée, who left the key commercial role to become chairman of Ligue 1 football team Bordeaux.

He had held the role since June last year and had been credited with securing the Organising Committee’s marketing plan agreement and first premium sponsor, Groupe BPCE.