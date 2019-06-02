Changes to the ethics code and the appointment of hosts for the last two Club World Cups in the tournament's current guise will be among the items on the agenda when FIFA's ruling Council meets in Paris tomorrow.

The meeting at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild will be held two days before the FIFA Congress in the French capital, where President Gianni Infantino will be re-elected to serve his first full four-year term.

The ethics code could be subjected to further alterations after FIFA was criticised for removing the word 'corruption' last year.

FIFA also inserted a defamation clause which effectively prohibits officials from publicly speaking out against the organisation.

According to the Associated Press, the term corruption is set to be reinstated to the code at the Council meeting.

The ruling body will also select the venues for the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups, the last to be held using a seven-team format.

The FIFA Council earlier this year approved plans to revamp the Club World Cup and make the tournament a 24-team competition, to be held every four years in the slot vacated by the Confederations Cup.

Gianni Infantino will be re-elected as FIFA President later this week ©Getty Images

It came despite opposition from top clubs in Europe, who have threatened to boycott the new competition, the creation of which has been spearheaded by Infantino.

The item is not on the agenda for the meeting but it is possible it will be discussed, particularly given the opposition from UEFA.

The Council is set to ratify a decision taken by its Bureau, comprising the five continental Presidents plus Infantino, concerning the Namibia Football Association (NFA)

The Bureau extended the mandate of a Normalisation Committee installed in the African county to October after the NFA failed to hold its elections as scheduled last December.

Election or dismissal of members of the judicial bodies such as the Audit and Compliance Committee and Governance Committee will also be discussed by the Council, along with possible amendments to the disciplinary code.