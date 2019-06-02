Richard Carapaz has become only the second South American – and the first from Ecuador – to win the Giro D'Italia in the 102-year history of the race.

Carapaz came through stage 21, a time trial in Verona, with minimal fuss to maintain the "maglia rosa" – the pink jersey won by the race leader.

The course was lined by Ecuadorian fans and flags as a guard of honour for the Movistar rider, while the nation's President, Lenin Moreno, ensured the stage was made available to watch on free-to-air television.

Carapaz took the lead after stage 14 and the 25-year-old produced mature and controlled performances to keep his rivals at arms length and make cycling history.

The stage itself was won by Chad Haga of the Sunweb team.

The American earned his only stage win of the race in 22 minutes 7 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali finished second in the overall standings, while Primož Roglič pipped Mikel Landa by a matter of seconds for the third spot on the podium.

Giulio Ciccone of the Trek-Segafredo team was crowned king of the mountains, while Miguel Ángel López of Astana won the white jersey for best young rider.