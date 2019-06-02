Young offenders will be given the chance to take part in the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Universiade in Naples next month.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the organisers of Naples 2019 and the Campania Centre for Juvenile Justice to involve minors in the sporting events.

One aspect of the agreement will see accompanied minors allowed to participate in the Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium on July 3.

They will also have the opportunity to attend competitions and training sessions in the region during the Games due to finish on July 14.

The San Paolo Stadium, home of former Serie A champions Napoli, is set to host the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Universiade on July 3, where young offenders will be given the opportunity to take part ©Naples 2019

"It seemed appropriate to involve the detainees in the event in order to promote culture and the values of sport, as a possibility of redemption and rehabilitation," said Naples 2019 Extraordinary Commissioner Gianluca Basile.

"In this regard, the Universiade ambassadors, Massimiliano Rosolino and Patrizio Oliva, will meet the children of the Juvenile Penal Institute of Nisida [Naples] and those of Airola [Benevento] to talk about their experience as example for their social re-integration."

Director of the Campania Juvenile Justice Center added: "Today's signing marks a turning point in community policies.

"Even the children of the penal area will finally participate in an international sporting event just like their peers, in the spirit of sport, in its various disciplines, discovering our children's talents."