Three-times Olympian Chloe Magee will be Team Ireland's flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the European Games in Minsk, it has been announced.
Magee, a bronze medal winner in the mixed doubles at the inaugural European Games in Baku four years ago, admitted it is a great honour to be selected to lead Ireland's team into the Dinamo Stadium on June 21.
Speaking after the announcement, which was made at a team preparation day for the team, attended by sponsors, partners and athletes, she said: "Thank you for selecting me to do this.
"I am very proud to have represented Ireland in three Olympic Games and am particularly honoured to be carrying the flag in Minsk, having great memories of winning bronze in the first ever European Games in 2015."
The 10-times national champion was partnered by her brother Sam for their Baku bronze medal, which they followed up with another at the European Badminton Championship in 2017.
The Magee family are a dominant force in Irish badminton and Chloe's brother Joshua will compete in the men's doubles tournament at Minsk 2019, while her niece, Rachael Darragh contests the women's singles.
Joshua and Sam also combined to win a bronze medal at Baku 2015 in the men's doubles.
Team Ireland is sending 65 athletes to Belarus, where they will compete in nine sports, including archery, athletics, badminton and judo.
There will be 13 Irish athletes in boxing, the sport which has provided the country with its most Olympic medals, with 16 athletes contesting the cycling events in Minsk.
Ireland's two gold medals at Baku 2015 came in boxing - Michael O'Reilly in the men's middleweight division and Katie Taylor in the women's lightweight.
Overall, including the bronzes the Magees claimed, Ireland won six medals at Baku 2015.
The European Games in Minsk are due to see more than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries compete across 200 events.
Competition is scheduled to take place from June 21 until 30 and feature 15 sports, eight of which are part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification process.