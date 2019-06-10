A joint bid from Spain and Portugal for the 2030 FIFA World Cup has moved a step closer but will not seemingly not include Morocco after the two Football Associations agreed to conduct an "in-depth" analysis on the possibility of entering the race.

In a joint statement, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed they had held meetings on a possible bid.

The two organisations claimed the Spanish and Portuguese Governments "have been properly informed about this process, given that they will have a key part to play in its development".

Spain and Portugal, having failed with a bid for the 2018 World Cup, were previously said to be involved but the North African nation was not mentioned as part of their plans.

It came after UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said he opposed a cross-continental candidacy for the tournament.

Čeferin has also urged European members to unite behind one bid from the continent.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said he opposed a cross-continental candidacy for the World Cup following suggestions Morocco could join Spain and Portugal ©Getty Images

Britain and Ireland are thought to be mulling over a joint candidacy, while Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania could also team up to bid for the event.

China are among the other countries interested at this stage, alongside a combined effort from Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark the 100-year anniversary since the latter nation hosted the first World Cup in 1930.

It is not clear whether China, awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asian Cup earlier this week, will be eligible to bid as Qatar is staging the tournament in 2022.

Previously, Confederations have been excluded from the next two bidding processes once they have staged the World Cup, which would prevent an Asian country entering the race until 2034.

But FIFA's statutes prohibit continents from entering the race for only the next edition after they have played host.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino opened the door for a Chinese bid last week and said the ruling Council would discuss the timeline for 2030 at its next meeting in Shanghai in October.