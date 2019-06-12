Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will perform at the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, it has been announced.

Fonsi, who has received five Latin Grammy Awards, is a singer-songwriter, producer and musician,

He is known worldwide for his song Despacito, released in 2017.

The official music video for Despacito is the most-viewed Youtube video of all time, with 6.25 billion views.

Fonsi's performance at Lima’s National Stadium on July 26 will launch the two-week multi-sport competition.

"As Panam Sports, we are proud that a singer so important and so recognized throughout the world, will perform at our Opening Ceremony," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"When we contacted him about the opportunity, he did not hesitate for a second.

"He immediately showed us his trademark sincerity and accepted the invitation.

"Now he is very excited to come to Lima and to share this incredible experience with the people of Peru and the athletes throughout the Americas."





The Opening Ceremony is set to depict the history of Peru, with traditional Peruvian music, fireworks and a parade of nations also featuring.

"Peru has long been known for its historical culture but the ceremonies of Lima 2019 will also show that Peru is at the heart of Pan American youth culture," said Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus.

"We are grateful for Fonsi’s support in helping Lima 2019 celebrate sport and its values alongside thousands of young Peruvian performers as we welcome the continent’s best athletes.

"Together they will positively change not just the way the Americas view Peru but the way the whole world sees us."

Beginning on July 26 and ending on August 11, more than 6,000 athletes will arrive in Lima to compete in 39 sports.

"I'm really excited to be able to participate in a celebration as large as the Pan American Games," said Fonsi.

"I love sports, I admire athletes and I can already promise you, it will be a great night."