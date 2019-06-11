A dispute between the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to be heard in a Swiss court in Lausanne in September.

The IMMAF, which is taking legal action against WADA after the global anti-doping watchdog rejected its application to become a code signatory, confirmed the hearing would be held at Tribunal d’Arrondissement on September 4.

IMMAF chief executive Densign White revealed the governing body was challenging the decision from WADA as he claims it was made because the organisation is not recognised by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

White questioned WADA's independence and said the IMMAF was hopeful a verdict in its favour would break the "vicious circle" it finds itself in.

"WADA is supposed to be a fully independent body but maintain that they need a green light from GAISF to accept IMMAF as a signatory, despite us being fully compliant according to the WADA Code," White said.

"At the same time, GAISF, continues to reject our application for observer status without good cause or explanation."

IMMAF chief executive Densign White, left, said the organisation was hoping to break its vicious cycle of rejection ©IMMAF

White added: "There is a vicious circle that we must now break.

"As the only legitimate world governing body for the sport of mixed martial arts, we will continue to fight for the rights of our members and athletes around the world."

Last month, the IMMAF threatened legal action against GAISF after it failed with its latest bid to be granted observer status.

White, a three-time Olympian in judo, alleged IMMAF is "being blocked, for political reasons, by influential representatives of other combat sports".

insidethegames has contacted WADA for comment.