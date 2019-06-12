UEFA are marking one year to go until the start of the 2020 European Football Championships with a series of events across the continent – as well as opening the first applications for ticket sales, hospitality packages and volunteer applications.

UEFA Euro 2020 is taking place in 12 cities across Europe - Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg - to mark the 60th anniversary of the first tournament.

Saint Petersburg kicked off the celebrations last night with an evening light projection on the Palace Bridge, before the Euro 2020 Football Park on Fortress Island was the setting for a legends football match.

The match featured five tournament ambassadors - Greece's Euro 2004 champion Antonios Nikopolidis, former Italy defender Gianluca Zambrotta, French Euro 2000 champions Robert Pirès and David Trezeguet, and ex-Spain striker Fernando Morientes - who competed against a local Russia international legends team.

A legends match featuring France's Euro 2000 winner David Trezeguet is among the highlights of the one year to go celebrations for an event set to take place across the continent ©Getty Images

Other cities are set to follow in the tournament’s "One Year To Go" milestone with events organised between tomorrow and Sunday (June 16) to celebrate the opening matches that will take place in each of the venues in 12 months’ time.

The first set of tickets are also set to go on sale, with UEFA claiming a tournament record three million tickets will be available to supporters.

The opening phase of sales will make 1.5 million tickets available to the general public, running between today and July 12 - the date of the final next year at Wembley Stadium in London.

"One Year To Go" also sees the launch of official hospitality packages for all stadiums, with a range of options, including private suites and business lounges, while volunteering applications is also open for all 12 venues from today.

UEFA revealed 12,000 volunteers are required to support accreditation, guest management, transport, media, ticketing, and fan services.